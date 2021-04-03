Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.02

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and traded as low as $3.99. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 16,732 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.0023 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 41,813 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.