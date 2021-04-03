Bank First Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:BFC)

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank First in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the company will earn $5.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank First’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Bank First stock opened at $73.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.06. The company has a market capitalization of $564.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Bank First has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $77.00.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 28.94%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank First’s payout ratio is 21.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank First during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bank First during the 3rd quarter worth $1,107,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank First during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bank First by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bank First by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

