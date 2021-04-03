Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $19.40 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 56,752 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Truist upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $242.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

