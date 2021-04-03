Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $22.62 Million Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 78.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,293 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 585,702 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in VMware were worth $22,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in VMware by 4,464.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $13,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,131 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in VMware by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $334,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,298 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in VMware by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,452 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its position in VMware by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $704,721,000 after acquiring an additional 855,559 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in VMware by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,893,501 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,582,000 after acquiring an additional 399,889 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VMW opened at $152.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.87. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $161.95.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $3,335,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,513,610.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $730,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,942 shares of company stock worth $7,985,599 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VMW. William Blair cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cleveland Research cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.65.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

