Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $8.59 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,836 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $8,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,712,000 after purchasing an additional 115,821 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 10,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 266.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 9,775.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.40. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $45.83.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

