Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,421,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Equinix by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $819.30.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total transaction of $694,357.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,086 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,592.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total transaction of $1,356,412.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,789.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $678.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $662.23 and a 200 day moving average of $719.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

