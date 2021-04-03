Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,164 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $16,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after purchasing an additional 799,370 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,429,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,827,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,165,000 after purchasing an additional 153,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,519,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.92.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

