Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 135.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,116 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 1.37% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $20,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CQQQ. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 289,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,802,000 after buying an additional 198,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 129,131 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,636.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 58,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 54,677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 227.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 52,805 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 212,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,516,000 after buying an additional 51,092 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CQQQ opened at $83.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.33. Invesco China Technology ETF has a one year low of $47.81 and a one year high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

