Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,219 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.05% of Cloudflare worth $12,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NET. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $71.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.07 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.86. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $3,948,596.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 788,620 shares of company stock worth $61,598,563. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NET. Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

