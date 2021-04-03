Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,401 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.26% of Regal Beloit worth $12,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,739,000 after purchasing an additional 204,535 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Regal Beloit by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 697,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,656,000 after purchasing an additional 293,811 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Regal Beloit by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Regal Beloit by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Regal Beloit by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Regal Beloit stock opened at $145.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.52. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Regal Beloit Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $780.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.19 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.57.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.