Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 6,001 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.41% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $14,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,848,000 after buying an additional 507,195 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KWEB opened at $78.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.72. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $43.75 and a 12 month high of $104.94.

