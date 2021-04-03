Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 84,070 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020,448 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 84,070 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.20% of Franklin Resources worth $25,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,772,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $94,267,000 after acquiring an additional 43,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after buying an additional 1,210,658 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 86.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,765,075 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,954,000 after buying an additional 819,405 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,692,793 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,448,000 after acquiring an additional 75,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,712 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after acquiring an additional 647,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,080,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

BEN opened at $30.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.