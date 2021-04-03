Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,637 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,940,000 after buying an additional 3,862,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,735,000 after buying an additional 1,163,431 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 517.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,200,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,600,000 after buying an additional 1,005,900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 670.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 703,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,383,000 after buying an additional 612,161 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,796,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC opened at $40.03 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.07, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

KHC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.14.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

