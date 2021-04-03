Bank of America Initiates Coverage on MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Shares of MP stock opened at $35.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.51. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,093,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

