Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Raised to $44.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s previous close.

BAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.24.

BAC stock opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $340.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $39.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average of $30.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

