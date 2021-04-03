Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Nikola were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Nikola by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Nikola by 860.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. Nikola Co. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $93.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.28.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $48,615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Nikola Corporation provides integrated zero-emissions transportation solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

