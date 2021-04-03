Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,409 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after buying an additional 100,017 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 19,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $121,307.60. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $32,065.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $530.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services. The company offers commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.