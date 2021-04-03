Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 13,605 Shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Luther Burbank were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBC. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Luther Burbank during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Luther Burbank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Luther Burbank by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Liana Prieto sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $361,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,395.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $127,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Luther Burbank from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of LBC opened at $11.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Luther Burbank Co. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is 26.44%.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

