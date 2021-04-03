Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 17,008 Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,008 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.36% of DURECT worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DURECT in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the third quarter worth $58,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 20,620 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DURECT by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DURECT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

DRRX stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. DURECT Co. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $458.95 million, a PE ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that DURECT Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

