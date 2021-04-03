Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,973 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,973 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.11% of Radware worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Radware by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Radware by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Radware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $993,000. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDWR opened at $26.45 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Radware had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Radware’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RDWR. Colliers Securities cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Radware in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

