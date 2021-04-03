Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.06% of Zymeworks worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kathryn O’driscoll sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $27,289.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,704.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 1,425 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $49,803.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,765.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,171 shares of company stock worth $250,446 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ZYME. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $31.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

