Bank of South Carolina Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th.

Bank of South Carolina has decreased its dividend by 15.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $22.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $123.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.43. Bank of South Carolina has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $25.65.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.25%.

In related news, insider Sheryl G. Sharry purchased 3,563 shares of Bank of South Carolina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $58,183.79. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 60,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,283.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas H. Sass sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,155 shares of company stock worth $84,067. Company insiders own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides financial services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

