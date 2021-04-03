Barclays Downgrades Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ONXXF opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38. Ontex Group has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Ontex Group Company Profile

Ontex Group NV manufactures and sells personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes; feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons; and adult incontinence products comprising adult pants and diapers, incontinence towels, and bed protection products.

