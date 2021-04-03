Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Orion Energy Systems were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of OESX opened at $7.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.29 and a beta of 2.62. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $44.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.97 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OESX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.