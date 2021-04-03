Barclays PLC Has $107,000 Position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 228.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of BHB opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $32.37.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and checking accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

