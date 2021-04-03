Barclays PLC Lowers Holdings in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Luna Innovations were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Luna Innovations by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Luna Innovations by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LUNA opened at $10.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.04 million, a P/E ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 1.23. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $13.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $25.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.