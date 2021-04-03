Barclays PLC Makes New Investment in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of X4 Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 423,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XFOR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a current ratio of 10.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $156.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.53. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

