Barclays PLC Sells 2,032 Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,778 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 120.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ CCNE opened at $24.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.89. CNB Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $417.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $48.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

