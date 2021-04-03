Barclays PLC Sells 4,251 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,477,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 374,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,769,000 after acquiring an additional 86,233 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $10.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.70 million, a P/E ratio of -23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.83 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $62,692.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,370.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David James Boennighausen sold 5,298 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $53,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,278.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,460 shares of company stock valued at $177,349. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.81.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

