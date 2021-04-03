Barclays PLC Trims Holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,051 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 214,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

INBK opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.79.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

INBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.