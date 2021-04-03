Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY)

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARZGY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ARZGY opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $10.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

