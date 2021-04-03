Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Basf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Basf stock opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a PE ratio of -33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52. Basf has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $21.77.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Basf will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

