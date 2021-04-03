BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) & Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Financial Analysis

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Match Group alerts:

This table compares Match Group and BBTV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21% BBTV N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Match Group and BBTV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $4.76 billion 8.07 $431.13 million $4.53 31.49 BBTV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than BBTV.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Match Group and BBTV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 6 13 0 2.68 BBTV 0 0 3 0 3.00

Match Group presently has a consensus price target of $145.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.64%. BBTV has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 203.11%. Given BBTV’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BBTV is more favorable than Match Group.

Summary

Match Group beats BBTV on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About BBTV

BBTV Holdings Inc., a media and technology company, provides end to end management, distribution, and monetization solutions to content owners worldwide. It offers Base Solutions for content optimization and discovery, collaboration and fan engagement, audience development and educational services, analytics and insights, and partner experience under the VISO Catalyst, VISO Collab, and VISO Prism support names. The company also provides Plus Solutions for direct advertising sales, and content management and SaaS, as well as develops and publishes mobile gaming apps in partnership with content owners under the VISO NOVI, VISO Prism, and VISO Interactive support names. BBTV Holdings Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.