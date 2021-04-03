Beacon Market Capitalization Achieves $996,780.45 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $1.90 or 0.00003190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $996,780.45 and $404.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00038139 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001269 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001390 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000100 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000041 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 74.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002533 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,608,344 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.