Beam (BEAM) Price Reaches $1.22 on Top Exchanges

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Beam has a market cap of $103.16 million and approximately $24.13 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beam has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00002039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000547 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 84,777,880 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.