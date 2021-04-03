Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. designs, builds and sells single family homes. The company designs homes to appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up home buyers. Their objective is to provide customers with homes that incorporate quality and value. The company’s subsidiary, Beazer Mortgage, originates the mortgages for the company’s home buyers. “

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BZH opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 13.03 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $428.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

