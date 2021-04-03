Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Sets New 1-Year High at $120.00

Shares of Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 118.13 ($1.54), with a volume of 774161 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.54).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BEG shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 162 ($2.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Monday, January 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03. The company has a market capitalization of £181.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 110.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 97.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Begbies Traynor Group’s payout ratio is -600.00%.

About Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

