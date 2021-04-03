Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€10.70” Price Target for (INGA) (AMS:INGA)

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been given a €10.70 ($12.59) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

INGA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €9.98 ($11.74).

Get (INGA) alerts:

(INGA) has a 52-week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52-week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

(INGA) Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for (INGA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (INGA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.