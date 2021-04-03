Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 109 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 75.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Zillow Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $685,416.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,106,985.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $12,036,947.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,536 shares in the company, valued at $17,987,202.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,243 shares of company stock worth $87,960,226 in the last ninety days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on Z. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

Zillow Group stock opened at $133.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.07 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.35 and its 200 day moving average is $127.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

