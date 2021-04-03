Berman Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,331,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $100.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.18. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.44 and a one year high of $105.27.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

