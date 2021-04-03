Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Workday by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.22.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $28,034,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,741 shares of company stock valued at $85,032,385. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $254.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.35 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $282.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

