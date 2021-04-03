Berman Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 289.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 442.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,597 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,397,000 after buying an additional 1,742,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,184,000 after buying an additional 1,472,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $51,023,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,452.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,345. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JCI stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 70.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.93.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

