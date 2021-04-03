Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 157 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQR. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.24.

EQR stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $76.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

In related news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

