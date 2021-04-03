Berman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 545 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 385,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after buying an additional 33,033 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.1% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 720,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 650,104 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,220,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,937,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 45,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $38.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.19. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $38.23.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.