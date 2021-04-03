Berman Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $623,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

VNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

NYSE VNT opened at $31.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

