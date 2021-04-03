Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Berry from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Berry by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Berry stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. Berry has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Berry had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $61.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Berry’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

