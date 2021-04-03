Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Position Reduced by National Pension Service

National Pension Service decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,336 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Best Buy worth $36,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.26.

Best Buy stock opened at $115.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.71 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In related news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $225,918.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,194.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,923 shares of company stock valued at $4,454,091 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

