Bickling Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 142,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $1,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $868,190.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,117,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,410,434. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $330.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $107.50 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

