Bickling Financial Services Inc. Invests $1.33 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $764,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,776,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $236,000.

IWO traded up $4.23 on Friday, reaching $304.97. 806,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,656. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $143.26 and a twelve month high of $339.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.59.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

