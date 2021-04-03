Bickling Financial Services Inc. Makes New $304,000 Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,623,000 after acquiring an additional 211,968 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in LPL Financial by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 37,013 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in LPL Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 178,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,650,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,781,000 after buying an additional 79,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.86.

In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $192,158.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $183,962.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.43. 430,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,955. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $147.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

